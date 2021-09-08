Lenovo's new Chromebook Duet 5 boasts an OLED display and a 15-hour battery life

Lenovo unveiled its latest line of IdeaPad laptops to welcome Windows 11, but the company is also updating one of the best Chromebooks on the market: the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. In fact, the 2-in-1 laptop boasts some significant upgrades.



The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a 2-in-1 detachable laptop set to launch this October, and this time it comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display and delivers an eye-catching battery life of up to 15 hours. We were already big fans of the last Lenovo Chromebook Duet's display and long-lasting battery life, which means this upgraded iteration is a strong contender to be one of the best Chromebooks around.

Also known as the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, Lenovo's latest Chromebook Duet aims to be a travel-friendly lightweight machine that comes with a kickstand cover and detachable keyboard. That's already a noteworthy one up over Apple's iPad and Microsoft's Surface devices. The new IdeaPad Chromebook comes with a list of other updates, and you can check out what to expect below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 will be available this October, with prices starting at $429.99. While the company's last Chromebook Duet is priced at $279, the updated Duet can still be classed as one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops around.

Under the hood, the Chromebook Duet 5 is fitted with a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB eMMC SSD of storage — more than enough to run on Google's Chrome OS. It is also fitted with Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and USI stylus support.



One of the Chromebook Duet 5's spotlight features is the new 13.3-inch OLED display. The last iteration boasted a colorful 10.1-inch display, so we're excited to see how the new OLED display fairs. Expect slim bezels and a display that boasts 400 nits for brightness and "true color" via the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Another exciting feature is the 15-hour battery life the Chromebook Duet 5 claims to have thanks to the 42WHr battery. This is well over the 10-hour average runtime for Chromebooks and tops the most recent Duet's near 13-hour battery life.

In terms of the 2-in-1 laptop itself, expect a slim dual-tone design that comes in either "Storm Grey" or "Abyss Blue." It's made to look like a notebook or journal when closed, with the tablet being 7.24 millimeters (0.28 inches) thin and weighing in at 1.5 pounds (700g). Lenovo also throws in a detachable "laptop-grade" keyboard with a kickstand so it can be easily transformed into a laptop.



We can't wait to check out what the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 has in store once it launches this October. That's not the only device Lenovo unveiled, as it also unleashed new Windows 11 laptops, a Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and the new Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds that may take on the AirPods Pro.