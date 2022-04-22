Lenovo Yoga sale takes up to $450 off select 2-in-1 laptops

Lenovo Yoga laptop deals are up for grabs this weekend which is great news for bargain shoppers. The PC maker is currently slashing up to $450 off our favorite 2-in-1 laptops.

This weekend, the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i is on sale for $1,199. That's $450 off its former price of $1,649 and one of the best laptop deals from the sale.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: was $1,649 now $1,199 @ Lenovo

Save $450 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i via coupon, "YOGADEAL2" at Lenovo. This Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop sports a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 2.9-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 512GB SSD. This deal ends April 24.

Lenovo's Yoga 9i 2-in-1 features a rotating soundbar with immersive Dolby Atmos speakers. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood you'll find a 2.9-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we praise its fast performance and colorful 14-inch 1080p display. Battery-wise, it lasted an impressive 11 hours and 15 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga 9i an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

During test, we measured its performance with 30 Chrome browser tabs, some of which streamed 1080p YouTube videos while others played Twitch streams. The Yoga 9i showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the Yoga 9i landed a score of 5,312 in the Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test. It crushed the category average (3,566) and its main competitor, the HP Spectre x360 14 (4,904, Core i7-1165G7).

With a weight of 3 pounds and 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches dimensions-wise, the 14-inch Yoga 9i is ultraportable. It's nearly on par with the HP Spectre x360 (3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7).

If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop for $765 ($135 off) via coupon, "YOGACTODEAL". It has a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 256GB SSD.

If you're in the market for a versatile PC, the Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 laptops are worth considering.

Lenovo's Yoga weekend sale ends April 24.