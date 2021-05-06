Lenovo Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen CPU falls to $720 in 2-in-1 laptop deal

Lenovo is currently running a sitewide sale that takes up to 68% off its best-selling laptops. As part of the sale, the versatile Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop is down to a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU for $720. via coupon, "AMDYOGA21". When not on sale, this laptop would set you back $850, so that's $130 in savings. It's one of the best markdowns we've seen for this convertible notebook. If you're looking for a solid laptop deal, this is one of the best you can get right now.

Lenovo Yoga 6 deal

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop (Ryzen 5): was $850 now $720 @ Lenovo

You can save $130 on the Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop via coupon, "AMDYOGA21". This laptop converts into four modes and has a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen. Under the hood is a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect laptop for seamless streaming, editing, and light gaming. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop (Ryzen 7): was $950 now $800 @ Lenovo

Lenovo coupon, "AMDYOGA21" takes $150 off the Lenovo Yoga 6 with Ryzen 7 CPU. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen, 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo makes some of the industry's best convertible notebooks and the Yoga 6 series is no exception. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo also offers the Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen 7 8-core CPU for just under $800 ($150 off) via coupon, "AMDYOGA21".

While we didn't test this exact model, in our Lenovo Yoga 7i review, we loved its premium design, colorful display, and solid performance. During real-world tests, it took everything we threw at it without slowing down. You can expect AMD's Ryzen chip to be on par with our review unit's Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU. Like the Yoga 7i, the Yoga 6 boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for full, room-filling sound.

Battery-wise, the Lenovo Yoga 6 promises up to 18 hours of performance on a full top-up. And for your connectivity needs, you get two x USB Type-A ports, two USB-Type-C ports with DisplayPort, and power delivery. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard.

Weighing in at 2.9 pounds and measuring 12.1 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is more portable than competitors. It's just as thin as but lighter than the HP Envy x360 13 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches), Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3.0 pounds, 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

If you're hunting for a versatile 2-in-1 for streaming, editing, and light gaming, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a solid buy.