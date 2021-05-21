Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano gets massive Memorial Day discount

Lenovo is back at it again with a Memorial Day sale on its best laptops. For a limited time, you can save up to 63% on select Lenovo laptops like the excellent ThinkPad X1 Nano.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU is down to $1,408 via coupon, "EARLYTHINK1". That's $1,721 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano: was $3,129 now $1,408 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Memorial Day sale early doorbuster knocks a cool $1,721 off the ThinkPad X1 Nano via coupon, "EARLYTHINK1". This machine packs a bright, 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) matte IPS display, 2.1-GHz Core i7-1160G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. Our favorite compact business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a smaller version of the ThinkPad Carbon X1. View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Nano is the lightest ThinkPad yet and one of the best business laptops to buy. The notebook in this deal features a 13-inch, 2160 x 1350 2K display, 1.8-GHz Core i5-1130G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. As an alternative, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 with AMD Ryzen 7 Pro CPU and 16GB of RAM for $1,320 ($1,279 off) via coupon, "EARLYTHINK1".

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review, we loved its stylish, low-profile design, bright display, and snappy keyboard. It also has an impressive battery life which lasted 12 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

The model we tested had a 11th Gen Core i7 CPU coupled with 16GB RAM hardware. It easily juggled 20 Google Chrome tabs, a pair of 1080p YouTube videos, and Twitch streams without slowing down.

At a mere 2 pounds and 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.55-0.66-inches, it's slightly lighter than its sibling, the X1 Carbon (12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, 2.4 pounds). It's also much lighter than competing ultra-portables like the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.6 pounds), HP EliteBook 830 G7 (12.1 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds) and MacBook Air with M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, Lenovo managed to squeeze two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone/mic combo jack into the ThinkPad X1 Nano. If you need more ports, you can always invest in a USB hub or opt for wireless peripherals.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano is a solid pick up if you're looking for a thin, lightweight, yet powerful machine.