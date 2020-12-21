Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 returns to $949 record low price

Lenovo holiday deals are in full swing and we're seeing solid discounts on the PC maker's excellent ThinkPad lineup. Here's your chance to pick up our favorite business laptop for its best price yet.

As part of the sale, the Editor's Choice Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is on sale for $949.99 via coupon, "THINKHOLIDAY". Normally, this laptop would cost you $2,279, so that's a considerable discount of $1,329. Not only is this an all-time low price for this notebook, it's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $799 Lenovo

If you're on a smaller budget, you can save up to $2,350 on the previous-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7. The base model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends December 23.View Deal

Lenovo's 8th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a solid choice if you want the best productivity laptop for work or school.

The base model ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8 packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10201U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

As we note in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 review, we loved its slim, lightweight design and bright, vibrant 1080p display. The laptop won us over with its fast performance and class-leading keyboard. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 a 4.5 out 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

In terms of design, the ThinkPad X1 Gen 8, sports a sleek shape and stealthy finish like its predecessor, X1 Carbon Gen 7. Just about the only key physical difference is the "X1" stamp under the signature ThinkPad logo. Built to military-grade specs, it withstands high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops, and spills.

For security, the ThinkPad X1 affords you secure data encryption, a webcam cover, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. There's also an IR camera for seamless Windows Hello login. As for ports, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI 1.4 input. There's also a lock slot and headphone/mic jack combo on board.

Weighing 2.4-pounds and measuring 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is on par with the weight and thickness of the Asus ExpertBook B9450 (2.2 pounds, 0.6 inches) and the HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds). It's just as thin as, yet lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds). Now $1,329 cheaper, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is an incredible value that's too good to pass up.

Lenovo's ThinkPad sale ends Thursday, December 23.