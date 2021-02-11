Lenovo Legion Y540 with RTX 2060 GPU down to lowest price in gaming laptop deal

As the gaming laptop world moves to RTX 30-series GPUs, that leaves plenty of opportunities for great deals on outgoing models. This is one particular barnstormer of an example.

Right now, you can pick up a specced out Lenovo Y540 with an RTX 2060 graphics card for just $899 , which marks a massive $400 discount over at Walmart!

Lenovo Legion Y540: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

Now at its lowest price, this fully loaded Lenovo Y540 gaming laptop sports an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, dedicated RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Up top is a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2x Harmon speakers with Dolby Atmos for ultimate portable immersion.View Deal

We have paid close attention to this mid-tier monster of a gaming rig, even going hands-on with a similar model in our Lenovo Legion 5 review . Outside of the performance upgrades of the 2021 version, the design remains largely unchanged and the specs still hold up to even the most graphically intense games you can throw at it.

The stylish chassis opens up to reveal a vivid 15.6-inch FHD display that runs at a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Keeping the visuals fluid is an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB GDDR6. Multitasking is a cinch with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and your games load fast on the 512GB PCIe SSD.

Pair this with a battery life of up to 5 hours (decent for a gaming laptop, but you’ll want to be near a plug outlet for long Halo sessions) and all the I/O needed to slot this into any desk setup, and you’re left with a seriously good gaming laptop that provides insane bang for your buck at this price point.

