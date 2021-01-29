Game on! Lenovo Legion 5 price slashed by nearly $200 in epic deal

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a powerful and affordable gaming laptop for those who are looking to get the best bang for their buck.

As the entire industry moves up to RTX 30-series graphics, as you saw at CES 2021 , we’re starting to see some big price cuts on existing models — including this gem of a deal at B&H.

Right now, you can grab an RTX 2060-armed Legion 5 for just $1,299, which is a huge $170.99 saving on the list price.

Lenovo Legion 5 deal

Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,469 now $1,299 @ B&H

B&H has a cracking deal for any gamers looking for a beasty portable rig. This Lenovo Legion 5 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The vivid FHD display sports a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and the Dolby Atmos speakers ensure the best possible experience wherever you are. View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we have gone hands-on with the Lenovo Legion 5i , which packs the same processor, but with a weaker GPU, less RAM and half the SSD storage.

And even with these more restrictive specs, this is a seriously good gaming laptop, so we have no problem recommending a beefier version with this deep of a discount.

Up top, you’ve got an FHD display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which is fuelled by a speedy 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H and dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

For multitasking, you have 16GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of games (or processor-intensive working apps) on the 1TB PCIe SSD.