Act fast! Lenovo Legion 5 falls to $799 in New Year's gaming sale

We’ve seen a lot of big gaming laptop upgrades over the past couple of days at CES 2021 , as the entire industry made a collective jump up to RTX 30 series graphics. So, what happens to the current crop of pretty powerful portable setups? Well, they get cheaper.

Right now over at Lenovo, you can enter the code NEWYEARGAMING to save $200 on the Lenovo Legion 5 — it's now back to its lowest ever price of just $799.99.

Lenovo Legion 5: was $999.99, now $799.99 @ Lenovo

This deal knocks $200 off the base model Legion 5, which packs some serious bang for your buck — an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and the dynamic duo of 512GB PCIe SSD and 1TB HDD. All of this keeps games running buttery smooth on that 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Lenovo’s Legion laptops rank high on the list of best gaming laptops worth your hard-earned money. This may just be the base model, but when you look at the spec sheet, this is a banger of a deal.

Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches, the profile of this chassis is surprisingly svelte and easily portable — concealing a beast that will handily play most of your favourite titles.

Under the hood, you’ll find a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU clocked at 3.0GHz, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB GDDR6, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a pairing of 1TB HDD and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Simply put, it’s fast, will play many graphically intensive games smoothly on its 120Hz FHD display (with a Harmon Kardon speaker system for an immersive experience), and there’s plenty of storage to stuff full with your favourite titles, to enjoy while you’re out and about.