Lenovo laptop sale takes $500 off ThinkBook 13s with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 laptop packs AMD Ryzen 7 CPU power into a slim, lightweight design. If you're on the hunt for a solid MacBook alternative, here's a deal for you.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s with Ryzen 7 CPU for $929 via coupon, "THINKAPR". Normally, this Lenovo laptop retails for $1,429, so that's $500 off its normal price. This is the biggest discount we've ever seen on this configuration and one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

Lenovo ThinkBook laptop deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2: was $1,429 now $929 @ Lenovo

Save $500 on the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s via coupon, "THINKAPR" at Lenovo. This laptop packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, integrated

AMD Radeon graphics, and 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price yet, the ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 is an exceptional value. View Deal

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 is a solid all around mainstream/business laptop. Enhanced security features like biometric Smart Power On offers peace of mind. Harmon Kardon stereo speakers and Dolby Vision with HDR ensure an immersive audio and viewing experience.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS display and 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Integrated AMD Radeon graphics and a 512GB solid state drive.

Although we didn't test this Gen 2 model, we took the Gen 1 version for a spin. In our Lenovo ThinkBook 13s review, we liked its good performance, comfortable keyboard, and solid battery life.

During real-world tests, our ThinkBook 13s review unit with Core i5-8265U and 8GB of RAM performed well. It juggled 20 Google Chrome tabs open and multiple YouTube videos playing simultaneously without slowing down. We expect the laptop in this deal's AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and 16GB RAM hardware to surpass its predecessor's performance.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and 11.8 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches, the ThinkBook 13s is on par with its 13-inch laptop competitors. It's just as thin and lightweight as the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and Apple MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds).

For your connectivity needs, the ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 equips you with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Now $500, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 is a great value for the price. It's a wise choice if portability and multitask handling are important to you.