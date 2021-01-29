Lenovo laptop deal takes $270 off the excellent Yoga C740

Lenovo's current laptop deals offer employee discount prices on select notebooks. For a limited time, you can save hundreds on a versatile Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptop.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C740 14 for $889.99 via coupon, "Employeeprice9". This laptop usually retails for $1,169, so that's $270 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo Yoga C740 deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 14 2-in-1 Laptop: was $869 now $699 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's sitewide sale knock $270 off the Lenovo Yoga C740 via coupon, "Employeeprice9". This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS matte touchscreen, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

When it comes to convertibles, the Lenovo Yoga C740 is one of the best laptops to buy. Its 360-degree flip-and-fold design makes it easy to go from PC to tablet, tent or stand mode.

This particular machine has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS matte touchscreen, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C740 review, we praised its slim, versatile design and battery life, which endured 10 hours and 18 minutes in our test. We also liked its built-in security features and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its overall solid performance.

During real-world tests, the Yoga C740's handled day-to-day emails, YouTube breaks, document creating, editing, and creative takes. We edited short videos on the laptop that rendered smoothly within an acceptable time frame.

By design, the Yoga C740 has a smooth, sandblasted aluminum chassis which gives its a sleek and attractive appeal. And for peace of mind, it has a fingerprint scanner that works with Windows Hello. This lets you easily lock and unlock the laptop with the tip of your finger. Lenovo engineers also added a physical webcam shutter button to protect you from unauthorized viewing.

With a weight of 3.1 pounds and 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches in dimensions, the Yoga C740 is slightly heavier than its competitor, the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1.14 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). Port-wise, the Yoga C740 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 port, two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports and a headphones/mic combo jack.

If you want a sleek-looking 2-in-1 laptop for work, school, and media consumption, the Yoga C740 is a wise choice.

Lenovo's employee discount sale ends on January 31.