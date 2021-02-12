Lenovo IdeaPad S340 with Ryzen 7 CPU now just $650 for President's Day

Pre-Presidents' Day sales are in full swing this weekend with generous discounts on laptops. So if you're budget shopping for a new notebook PC, it's not too early to save.

For a limited time, you can get Lenovo IdeaPad S340 for $649.99 at Best Buy. This touchscreen laptop usually retails for $800, so that's $150 off its normal price. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this IdeaPad and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Touchscreen Laptop: was $800 now $650 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Presidents' Day sale preview shaves $150 off the Lenovo IdeaPad S340. It packs a 15-inch 1080p touch screen, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Vega 10 GPU, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo's IdeaPad S340 is an affordable and speedy Windows 10-powered laptop.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Vega 10 GPU, and 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we find that Lenovo laptops are generally durable and loaded with security features. For peace of mind, the IdeaPad S340 features a built-in privacy shutter for the camera and an optional fingerprint reader.

The clamshell design IdeaPad S340 sports a carbon fiber construction and an aluminum finish lid. Two top-firing Dolby Atmos speakers complement its 15-inch display, which makes it great for movies and music.

For your connectivity needs, this laptop equips you with a decent amount of ports. It has two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, and an HDMI port. You also get a 4-in-1 SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

At a weight of 4 pounds, and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches, the IdeaPad S340 is lighter than most 15-inch laptops. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches). By comparison, it's on par with the HP Chromebook 15 (14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7-inches).

At just under $650, this Lenovo IdeaPad S340 is a solid choice if you're looking for the best laptop for the money.