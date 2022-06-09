Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i detachable 2-in-1 laptop falls to $309

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is a versatile, detachable 2-in1 laptop. It's great for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a cheaper Surface Pro alternative.

Walmart currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i for just $309 (opens in new tab). Typically it retails for $479, so you're saving $170. This a great price for a Windows 11 laptop/tablet hybrid and one of the best laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i: was $479 now $309 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for use in tablet and viewing mode. Powered by Windows 11, it's a more affordable Surface device alternative. The laptop in this deal has a 10.3 inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's 10.3 inch IdeaPad Duet 3i is the Windows11-powered variant of its beloved Chrome OS-charged 10.1 inch Chromebook Duet . Like its sibling, it boasts a sleek, versatile, portable design.

The detachable 2-in-1 in this deal has a 10.3 inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. This is all you need for the basics like creating docs, emailing, web browsing and streaming content. While multitasking should be decent, don't expect it to run power-hogging demanding apps.

We didn't test this Windows version, however, we gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We found its flexible design, good performance and incredibly low price impressive. And unlike many of today's more costly 2-in-1 devices, it ships with its own keyboard attachment. The tablet in the deal affords you the same luxury so you won't need to purchase a separate accessory for typing.