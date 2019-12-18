Killer Chromebook deal: Acer's all-metal Chromebook 14 drops to $139

Your credit card bill can rack up quickly this time of year, but don't worry, there are still some dirt-cheap laptops on sale post-Black Friday.

In fact, Walmart is currently selling the Acer Chromebook 14 for just $139 after chopping $160 off its normal price. The retailer is even throwing in a protective sleeve with your purchase.

One of the cheapest laptops we've seen all year, this Chromebook is a great option if you need to run simple tasks, like browsing the web and checking social feeds and email.

Acer Chromebook 14: was $299 now $139 @ Walmart

While this Chromebook can't run demanding programs, it will do the trick for everyday tasks. It also has a fairly large 14-inch display that you can use to binge TV shows. The laptop comes with a protective sleeve.

In our Acer Chromebook 14 review, we applauded the laptop's sturdy aluminum chassis, good speaker quality and long battery life. We should note, however, that the laptop we reviewed was slightly different than the model on sale.

Incredibly, this $139 version also comes with an all-metal design, making it one of the cheapest aluminum laptops we've ever come across. You also get a large, 14-inch display, which is a feature you rarely find on a Chromebook.

Given its low-end Intel Atom x5-E8000 processor, you shouldn't expect the Acer Chromebook 14 to perform anything beyond basic tasks. That being said, a 4.4-star user rating after 90 reviews suggests the laptop has plenty of power for most people.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper laptop than this $139 Acer Chromebook 14, let alone one made entirely of aluminum. With that said, if you want a laptop that feels premium but doesn't sell at a premium price, this is the one to buy.