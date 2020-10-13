iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini unveiled: Price, release date, specs and more

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have officially been announced at Apple's iPhone 12 event. These are the first iPhones to deliver 5G and as expected will feature the same A14 Bionic that is found in the iPad Air 4.

Here's everything we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini so far.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini price and availability

The iPhone 12 mini starts at $699 and the iPhone 12 at $799.

The iPhone 12 will be available for pre-order starting on October 16 and will ship the following week while the iPhone 12 mini will ship starting on November 6.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini design

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come in five colors (blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT) RED. The design mirrors the leaks that we have seen with the squared-off aluminum design that is reminiscent of the iPhone 5 and the new modern iPad Pro and iPad Air design.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini display

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both feature new OLED Super Retina XDR displays. Apple boasts they will deliver twice the peak brightness of the iPhone 11 at a staggering 1,200 nits. Support for HDR video is vastly improved with HDR 10, Dolby Vision and HLG.

The iPhone 12 comes in at 6.1-inches while the iPhone 12 mini Apple boasts is the thinnest, smallest and lightest 5G smartphone in the world with its 5.4-inch display.

A new "ceramic shield" coating on the displays will deliver superior durability with nano-ceramic crystals in the glass that should boost drop durability by 4x.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini cameras

The primary camera on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini include a 12MP primary wide-angle camera, with an awesome f/1.6 aperture that is the fastest Apple has ever offered. The ultra-wide is also 12MP, but not quite as fast.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini performance

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature the new 5nm A14 Bionic as we first heard about last month. Apple is flexing its in-house chip advantage by boasting 50% faster CPU and GPU performance when compared to other smartphone chips.

Developing...