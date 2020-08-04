Hurry! Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen laptop now just $799

The Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen laptop is one of the best gaming machines around. If you act fast, you score yourself one for an unbeatable price.

Right now, Lenovo via Newegg offers the Ryzen-powered Lenovo Legion 5 for just $799 .99. Normally priced at $1,199, that's $400 in savings and one of the best gaming deals you can get.

It's also $100 cheaper than Lenovo's current direct price for the exact same model (82B5000UUS). By far, this is one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen Laptop: was $1,199 for $799 @ Newegg

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best budget gaming laptops money can buy.

This particular Legion 5 on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5-4600H hexa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB secondary drive and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Legion 5i review, we found the laptop's clutter-free ports and good speakers impressive. More importantly, the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard's 1.5mm key travel makes it comfortable and quick to type on.

The Legion 5 doesn't scream gamer, which makes it suitable for work or school settings. It features a minimalist black chassis accented with an iridescent "Legion" logo on the upper-left corner of its lid.

Lift the lid and you'll find a keyboard with white backlighting, but no RGB option.

At 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches, the Lenovo Legion 5 is heavier but nearly the same size as the HP 15 Gaming Laptop 15 (4.9 pounds and 14.25.14 x 10.144 x 0.9 inches). It's a tad heavier but thicker than the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches).

At $400 off, this Legion 5 is a no brainer if you're looking for a laptop under $1,000 that's big on performance. This deal ends August 9, so we recommend you act fast.