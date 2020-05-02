HP Pavilion x360 14 now $200 off in cheap laptop deal

The HP Pavilion x360 14 's 360-degree flip and fold lets you convert it into one of five modes. It's one of best laptops to buy of you want a versatile Windows PC for work, school or leisure.

Currently, Best Buy has the HP Pavilion x360 14 on sale for just $599. Traditionally, this convertible laptop retails for $799, so that's $200 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this laptop since Black Friday when it dropped to $569.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy, you can go wrong with the HP Pavilion x360 14.

The Pavilion x360 on sale features 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane.

In our HP Pavilion x360 14 review, we liked its strong performance, comfortable keyboard and solid audio. At 3.5 pounds and 12.8 x 8.8 x 0.8 inches, the Pavilion x360 is slightly heavier and larger than the Lenovo Yoga C940 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches).

For your connectivity needs, HP outfitted the Pavilion X360 with an ample selection of ports. It features a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 and a headphone/mic combo jack.

In a nutshell, the if you're in the market for an affordable 2-in-1 that's big on performance, the Pavilion x360 fits the bill.