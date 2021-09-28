HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop deal knocks $150 off list price

The HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop packs solid performance into a sleek, premium design. And for a limited time, you can own this versatile machine for its lowest price yet.

Best Buy currently offers the HP Envy x360 Convert 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $709. It normally retails for $859, so that's $150 off its normal price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this configuration fall to. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

By comparison, it's $90 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

HP Envy x360 deal

HP Envy x360 13: was $859 now $709 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the excellent HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop (13m-bd0033dx). It has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.3-GHz Evo Platform Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies.

View Deal

HP makes some of the industry's best laptops and the Envy x360 13 is among them. The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 1.3-GHz Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

In our HP Envy x360 13 review, we loved its bright, vivid display and stylish aluminum design. It's the Editor's Choice excellent value 2-in-1. For your listening enjoyment, HP outfitted the Envy x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers. HP laptops with B&O speakers have generally impressed us by filling medium-sized conference rooms with great sound.

Our review unit Envy x360 had an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU which performed well in real-world testing. The laptop in this deal should deliver on par performance thanks to its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches dimensions-wise, the HP Envy x360 is lighter and thinner than competitors like the HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and Microsoft Surface Book 3 (0.9 inches thin, 4.2 pounds).

As for ports, HP engineers gave the Envy x360 two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. There's also a USB Type-C port (non-charging), and SD card reader on board.

If flexibility, premium performance and portability are important to you, the HP Envy x360 13 is a solid buy.