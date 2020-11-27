HP Envy 13 with 11th Gen CPU for $650 is an epic Black Friday laptop deal for students

Black Friday is perhaps the best time to buy a laptop for school, and we're finding some great deals on inexpensive notebooks that pack a punch. Now our favorite laptop for college students is on sale at a steep discount.

You can buy the HP Envy 13 for $649 from HP.com during Black Friday thanks to a generous $250 discount.

The HP Envy 13 on sale has a 1080p display along with an Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Envy 13 Black Friday deal

HP Envy 13 (1080p, Core i5): was $899 now $649

Our favorite laptop for college students, the HP Envy 13 is perfect for anyone who wants a premium, portable laptop without breaking the bank. We thought the Envy 13 was an excellent deal when it sold for $899. At $649, it's a must buy.View Deal

If you're looking for the best Black Friday laptop deal for students, this is the one to get.

While we haven't yet reviewed this exact Envy 13 model, the previous version is still our favorite laptop for students because of its gorgeous design and a good blend of performance and battery life.

This particular model is very similar to the 2019 version we reviewed, except it uses more powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processors, specifically, the Core i5-1135G7, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Envy 13 review, we praised the laptop as a cheaper alternative to $1,000+ models like the Dell XPS 13 or HP Spectre x360.

Along with 11-plus hours of battery life, the Envy 13 has a sleek, ultraportable chassis, fast performance, and powerful speakers. Best of all, the Envy 13 starts at a reasonable price, which is hundreds less than the competition. In many ways, the Envy 13 is what we wanted the previous MacBook Air to be.

If you have a larger budget, consider the new MacBook Air with M1, which is currently $100 off at B&H Photo Video. But if you're looking to spend less than $700, this is a hard deal to pass up.

