How to turn off an iPhone — Steps for iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and older

"How to turn off the iPhone" probably isn't something you thought about when it had a dedicated power button. But Apple made things more complicated with the release of the iPhone X and has never looked back.

Here's a quick look at how to turn off the iPhone whether you have one of the newer models with Face ID, like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, or one of the older models with a Touch ID home button.

How to turn off the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 or any iPhone with Face ID

Simultaneously hold down the button on the right side of the phone and either volume button on the left for approximately two seconds until a slider appears.

for approximately until a slider appears. Drag the top slider all the way to turn off your iPhone.

That's it, your phone will be fully powered down in approximately 30 seconds.

To turn it back on, simply long-press the button on the right side of the phone until you see the Apple logo.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

How to turn off the iPhone 8, iPhone SE or any iPhone with Touch ID

Hold down the button on the right side of the phone until you see a slider appear at the top of the screen.

of the phone until you see a slider appear at the top of the screen. Drag the slider to the right to turn your iPhone off.

to the right to turn your iPhone off. That's it, your phone will be fully powered down in approximately 30 seconds .

. To turn it back on simply long-press the button on the right side of the phone until you see the Apple Logo.