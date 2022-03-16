A recent Google Workspace update adds support for drafting emails in Google Docs. The new easy-to-use template follows simple rules we've already grown accustomed to in Gmail and Google Docs.

The Google Workspace blog post covering the new feature states, "We’re making it easy to collaborate on an email draft in Docs with the new email draft template." This is basically codifying something that people were already doing with a set of new features to make it even easier to go from working on an email in Docs to sending it via Gmail.

Here's a quick look at how to draft emails in Google Docs.

How to draft emails in Google Docs

Open a blank Google Doc

Click on Insert

Select Building Blocks in the drop down menu

in the drop down menu Choose Email draft

Now you've unlocked all of the new tools that the Google Workspace team has made available. Keep in mind that this feature just started rolling out on March 15, so you may not see it yet, but it should be available to all by April 1.

As you can see in the Gif provided by Google, the new functionality is rather straightforward and easy.

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Workspace team offered the highlights in their blog post saying, "You can mention people in the recipient fields using the @ menu without having to remember their email addresses, and collaborate on the message body using comments and suggestions. When ready to send, simply click the button that is shown alongside an email draft. A Gmail compose window will pop up, with email fields (subject, to, cc, bcc, and body) automatically populated based on the email draft in the document."

While it isn't something you are going to use for every email, for lengthy emails, important emails, or emails that require feedback from multiple team members this is an excellent new tool to check out.