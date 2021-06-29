Housemarque acquired by Sony PlayStation — Bluepoint Games might be next

Sony announced today that Housemarque is joining the PlayStation Studios family. Several Housemarque titles developed in the last decade were published by Sony, so this acquisition isn't much of a surprise especially after Returnal's critical success on the PS5.

Housemarque Managing Director, Ilari Kuittinen, detailed the acquisition in a PlayStation Blog post. He wrote, "with the backing of SIE and its family of studios supporting us, we can truly grow into our place in the industry and show what Housemarque can create with no limitations."

PlayStation could also be acquiring Bluepoint Games after PlayStation Japan accidentally uploaded an image of the developer's logo alongside the rest of the Sony-owned studios.

(Image credit: Sony)

The cover of Bluepoint's Demon's Souls is visible in the background, so it's probably not a mistake. Someone at Sony put the graphic together, so it seems likely that Bluepoint Games will be joining the PlayStation family. Sony might have avoided a joint announcement as to not take the spotlight away from either team.