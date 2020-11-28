Holy moly! Acer ConceptD 7 workstation now $450 off in stellar Cyber Monday deal

If you're on the hunt for Cyber Monday deals, Newegg is already in the game with the Acer ConceptD 7, a 15.6-inch workstation that offers incredible specs at a not so premium price.

Right now, you can pick up the Acer ConceptD 7 (CN715-71-73A9) for just $2,049. That's a whopping $450 off the original price of $2,499, which is certainly nothing to scoff at. It comes loaded with some serious specs: a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 9750H CPU (9th-Gen); GeForce RTX 2080 graphics; 32GB RAM; and 1TB SSD. If you're a digital creator, this might be the upgrade your freelance career was waiting for.

We're just gearing up for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, and this is one of many Newegg Cyber Monday deals you'll find over the weekend.

Acer ConceptD 7 deal

Acer ConceptD 7 (CN715-71-73A9): was $2,499 now $2,049 @ Newegg

For a limited time, take $450 off the Acer ConceptD 7 at Newegg. This 15.6-inch laptop is loaded with a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 9750H CPU (9th-Gen); GeForce RTX 2080 graphics; 32GB RAM; and 1TB SSD. It's a workstation, sure, but this machine can do so, so much more -- even game!View Deal

The Acer ConceptD (CN715-71-73A9) is ready for the big leagues with its 2.6-GHz CPU; GeForce RTX 2080 graphics; 32GB of RAM; and a 32GB SSD. This workstation is bursting at the seams with power, featuring a 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 9750H processor and graphics from Nvidia’s powerful RTX line of GPUs.

In our Acer ConceptD 7 Pro hands-on review, we found there was a lot to like with this machine, which was designed for creative professionals in mind. So while you can absolutely use it for gaming, the ConceptD 7 Pro shines most with content creation (i.e. audio, photo, video editing, music production and game creation). And if you do work that involves complex computations, this is your machine. Or at least, it could be.

Cyber Monday is just ramping up, so be sure to check back often for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.