Gotham Knights 'entirely redesigned' for next-gen co-op — What we know

Gotham Knights is already set to be one of the most anticipated games of 2021, and WB Games Montreal has given more insight into its cooperative bat-fueled combat system.

Speaking with GamesRadar, executive producer Fleur Marty explains that while fans can expect familiar gameplay mechanics with the Arkham series, “it is in many ways very different.” WB Games Montreal originally worked on 2013’s prequel, Batman: Arkham Origins, but this time around, the team has “entirely redesigned” its combat system to focus more on two-player cooperative gameplay. Batman and Robin are the original dynamic duo, after all.

As we know, Gotham Knights will feature four playable characters, including Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood — all with their own unique set of skills. According to Marty, players will be able to seamlessly pick any character they want, without being locked into one throughout a playthrough.

“The game allows you to switch to a different character pretty much any time you want, as long as you go back to The Belfry to do so," said Marty, with The Belfry being the new base of operations (sorry, Batcave).

While playing solo is an option, players will be able to drop-in or drop-out of gameplay sessions as their favourite member of the Bat-family. Players won’t have to worry about leveling up all their characters either; "Since the story progression is shared between all the characters, it also makes sense that you don't have to level them up from scratch every time you want to switch. It also stays very coherent in terms of our narrative," Marty said.

Creative Director Patrick Redding also talked about how Gotham City’s setting has been adapted for two-player cooperative gameplay: “The two-player dynamic fits the fantasy and the Gotham City setting. Gotham is a city of alleyways and rooftops, so the footprint for gameplay needs to be compatible with that.”

Gotham Knights is set to launch sometime in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. So, while we wait to become part of a dynamic duo, check out everything we know so far about Gotham Knights, including story, villains and Arkhamverse connections.