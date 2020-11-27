Get this killer deal on the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 and save $2,560

The ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 featuring a 15.6-inch OLED 4K display is a beast of a workstation. This ThinkPad is one of the lightest mobile workstations coming in at just 3.7 pounds thanks to its carbon fiber chassis. This black beauty is durable having passed 12 different military-grade requirements and over 200 types of testing to ensure it will work as hard as you do and handle the harshest conditions.

The ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 comes with an Intel Xeon W-10855M Processor, an Nvidia Quadro T2000 with Max-Q GPU with 4GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM and, 1TB SSD. You can pick it up right now for just $2,349, that's a savings of $2560.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen3: was $4,909.00 now $2,349.00

Save 52% off the retail price and snag this monster workstation at Lenovo right now. Featuring a bright 4K OLED display, a powerful Intel Xeon W-10855M Processor, an NVIDIA Quadro T2000 with Max-Q GPU with 4GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 comes with a 15.6-inch, UHD OLED, that's anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and also a touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR True Black, and 400 nits of brightness. Thanks to HDR, you get beautifully saturated and color-accurate images to ensure your video, photo, and graphic work, are rendered to perfection.

The keyboard on the ThinkPad P1 is backlit and spill-resistant. The ThinkPad P1 also comes with an excellent selection of ports that include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI 2.0 video output, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD Card Reader.

If you're looking for a powerful mobile workstation you won't find many deals that can match a savings of $2,560.