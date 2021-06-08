Game on! New Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with RTX 3060 GPU is now $180 off

Picking a gaming laptop with RTX 30-series GPU usually means you’re parting with a lot of cash! Lucky for you, Dell is bucking the trend with this awesome deal.

For a limited time, the brand new Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with RTX 3060 graphics is reduced from $1,429 to just $1,249.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition: was $1,429 now $1,249 @ Dell

This is a real portable powerhouse of a gaming laptop. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition comes armed with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Of course, what is under the hood of the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is only half the story. Up top, you’ve got a 15.6-inch 1080p anti-glare LED display with a stylish narrow border design and buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Audio is handled by powerful stereo speakers with Nahimic 3D audio for crisp clarity and impressive surround quality, alongside impressive thermal performance, to keep those components running at their best.

And all of this is crammed into a sleek chassis that is robust for any on-the-go lifestyle and comes in two shades: Phantom Grey or Specter Grey. All of this together is an impressive recipe for portable gaming success, which is made even better with this discount.