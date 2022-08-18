Five Below back to school savings — cheap laptop accessories from $3

Inflation is on the rise this back to school season and students, parents and teachers are feeling the pinch. Thankfully, discount stores like Five Below offer incredibly low prices on back to school tech. Pricing starts at $3 for laptop and tablet accessories (opens in new tab) like a stylus, wireless mouse, headphones or USB hub.

One gadget that caught our eye is a 10-inch LCD Creation Tablet for just $5 (opens in new tab). This eco-friendly alternative to paper is great for jotting down notes and doodling. It ships with its own stylus and features a lock function and one-touch erase. More importantly, it's just a fraction of the price you would pay for a similar drawing tablet at Amazon (opens in new tab).

And that's just one of the best cheap back to school gadgets you'll find at Five Below. See our roundup for more hand picked bargains:

Five Below back to school savings

(opens in new tab) 10-inch LCD Creation Tablet: $5 @ Five Below (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Slim Wireless Mouse: $5 @ Five Below (opens in new tab)

Looking for a cheap wireless mouse for your laptop? For just $5, this slim wireless mouse connects to your laptop via USB. It features a smooth, responsive cursor control and is powered by 2 x 1.5v AAA batteries (sold separately).

(opens in new tab) LED Webcam w/ Built-in Studio Light: $10 @ Five Below (opens in new tab)

This $10 webcam won't break the bank if you want to upgrade your laptop's camera. It has a fixed focus lens and built-in mic for crisp video and audio. Its built-in ring light illuminates your face while you're chatting or streaming. For easy installation, it features a plug and play design via USB and a universal mounting bracket to fit any monitor or laptop.

(opens in new tab) USB Microphone with Pop Filter: $10 @ Five Below (opens in new tab)

For just $10, you achieve better sound with this usb microphone with pop filter. It features a 360-degree sound receiving mic with tripod base and simple USB plug and play design. While you won't get the same professtional recording of a Blue Yeti (opens in new tab), it's an afforable means of streaming, podcasting and recording on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Laptop Stand with USB Hub: $10 @ Five Below (opens in new tab)

This $10 Laptop Stand with USB Hub is the laptop accessory you never know you needed. It props up your laptop for comfortable typing and is equipped with a USB Type-C port and 3 x USB 2.0 ports. Lightweight and foldable for easy poratability, it features 7 adjustable angles, a cable holding slot and extendable phone stand.