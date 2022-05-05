Epic laptop deal: Save $200 on the top-rated HP Envy x360 2-in-1

By published

Save $200 on the excellent HP Envy x360 13 convertible

HP Envy x360 laptop
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The HP Envy x360 Convert is among our favorite best 2-in-1 laptops. It packs outstanding performance into a stylish, compact design. 

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 AMD Ryzen laptop for $899 directly from HP. That's $200 off its normal price of $1,099 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this laptop.

HP Envy x360 13 Convertible Laptop: was $1,099 now $899 @ HP

HP Envy x360 13 Convertible Laptop: was $1,099 now $899 @ HP
Save $200 on the HP Envy x360 13 Convertible laptop (13-ay1035nr). It has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080)  touch display, 3.4-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 512GB SSD and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. 

View Deal

Powered by Windows 11 Home, HP's Envy x360 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080)  touch display with 200 nits of brightness. Under the hood in a 3.4-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD. 

In our HP Envy x360 13 review, we loved its bright, vivid display and stylish aluminum design. It's the Editor's Choice excellent value 2-in-1. For your listening enjoyment, HP outfitted the Envy x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers. HP laptops with B&O speakers have generally impressed us by filling medium-sized conference rooms with great sound. 

We gave the HP Envy x360 13 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. Our review unit Envy x360 had an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU which performed well in real-world testing. The laptop in this deal should deliver on par performance thanks to its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. 

Port-wise, the HP Envy x360 convertible is outfitted with a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port. There's also a microSD card reader and headphone jack on board. 

With a weight of 2.9 pounds and 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches dimensions-wise, the HP Envy x360 is super-portable. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches) and lighter than the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3.2 pounds, 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches). 

At $200 off, the HP Envy x360 13 is a solid buy when you're looking for the best portable 2-in-1 laptop. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  