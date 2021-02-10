Epic gaming laptop deal knocks $200 off Asus TUF FX505

Asus' TUF FX505 gaming laptop is currently on sale for a stellar price so if you're looking for a solid gaming laptop under $1,000, check this out.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop for $899.99 at Walmart. That's $200 off the rig's $1,099 normal price and the cheapest it's ever been. As far as gaming laptop deals go, it's one of the best out there right now.

At $200 off, this Asus TUF gaming laptop is at its best price yet. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-3750H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 2060 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. View Deal

When you're shopping for a reasonably priced premium designed gaming rig, you can't go wrong with the Asus TUF FX505.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-3750H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 2060 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Asus TUF FX504 review, we liked its good gaming performance and solid audio. The TUF FX505's build quality is solid and nearly identical to the FX504. The only noticeable difference is a reflective Asus logo on its lid. While the laptop offers an RGB keyboard, its overall design is subtle and doesn't scream gaming laptop.

Weighing in at 4.9 pounds and 14.2 x 10.3 x 1.1 inches, the TUF FX505 is lighter and smaller than the FX504 (5.1 pounds and 15.1 x 10.3 x 1 inches). It's slightly heavier than and thicker than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G (4.5 pounds and 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches).

Simply put, the Asus TUF FX505 is a wise pick if you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget.