Epic Games Store makes it easier than ever to get a refund: Here's how

Epic Games has been adding a ton of cool features to the Epic Games Store as of late, once again proving that competition is healthy. I'm looking at you, Steam loyalists.

Epic revealed in a blog post that the Epic Games Store now has a self-service refund feature and that the company has partnered up with Fanatical, Green Man Gaming and Genba Digital to offer keyless purchases for Epic Games Store titles.

To top that off, Epic Games recently introduced a partial refund system, so if you buy a game shortly before it's discounted, you'll get some money back as a refund.

How the Epic Games Store's new refund features work

The Self-Service Refunds are pretty simple. There are a few conditions. Firstly, you need to have purchased the game within 14 days of requesting the refund and you must not play more than 2 hours of it.

Secondly, if you were banned from a game within those 2 hours, you're not eligible for a refund. I mean, if you manage to get yourself banned that fast in a game, that's kind of on you.

You can request a refund for games you purchased via the Epic Games Store website. You can access this via the app if you just click your username and then Manage Account. From there, you select Transactions and then under the games you purchased there should be a Request Refund button.

Whoa whoa what?! I’ve clearly been around for too long because I find this refund for a discount I missed on the ⁦@EpicGames⁩ store absolutely mind blowingly generous. This is incredible? pic.twitter.com/eHfcus5E0KMay 15, 2020

The partial refund for games that recently go on sale is a little confusing, as Epic didn't officially announce that it was doing this. Someone on Twitter screenshot an email they got from the Epic Games Store, stating that "The price of the game(s) you purchased were recently lowered, so we are issuing partial refunds for the difference(s)."

Overall, seeing the Epic Games Store make these strides is pretty cool. The better the competition gets, the better the rest of the stores get, which is a win win for consumers.