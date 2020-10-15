Early Black Friday deal! This $1,355 Dell laptop is now only $749

This is a Dell laptop deal you don't want to miss as Early Black Friday sales start trickling in. Prime Day 2020 is over, but retailers are already giving us a taste of what's to come with some Early Black Friday deals.

Dell has slashed the prices of their Vostro laptops, allowing you to save up to 45% percent. Vostro laptops are lightweight, powerful and are perfect for busy folks who need a productivity beast of a machine.

Dell laptop deals: Early Black Friday sales you don't want to miss

Dell Vostro 13 5391 laptop: was $1,355 now $749 @ Dell

This Dell laptop deal will blow you away. The Vostro 13 5391 was $1,355, and now it is only $749. That is a 45% drop! The Vostro 13 4391 comes with an Intel Core 15-10210U CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a 13.3-inch, 1080p display.View Deal

The Vostro 13 5391 laptop in this Early Black Friday Dell deal is $586 off its original price! It boasts a lightweight form factor — it is only 0.5 inches thin. This makes it incredibly compact so that you can stuff it inside your everyday backpack without any hiccups. If you're working from home, carrying this laptop from room to room will be easy as pie with its featherweight chassis.

The Dell Vostro 13 5391 is packed with a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch, 1080p display with TrueLife LED backlight. These specs make the Vostro 13531 ideal for productivity users who need a laptop to fulfill their everyday work tasks.

The Vostro 13 5391 has a premium look and feel. It has a professional, dusky chassis; with this laptop, people will know that you mean business. The Dell laptop also features a fingerprint scanner on the top-right corner of the keyboard deck.

Ports include a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, a headset jack, an HDMI port and a microSD card reader. With Dell Mobile Connect, you can link your Android or iOS to the Vostro 13 5391.

Dell Mobile Connect (Image credit: Dell)

Thanks to Dell Mobile Connect pairing, you can also make calls, send texts, get notifications and mirror your phone right on your laptop. Transferring photos, videos, music and documents from your laptop to your phone (and vice versa) will be super easy. No need for complicated cloud storage services and irksome cables.

Other Dell Vostro laptops on sale

Dell Vostro 15 3590 laptop: was $1,041 now $729 @ Dell

This Dell laptop deal is incredible. The Vostro 15 3590 was $1,041, and now it is only $729. That is a $312 drop! Save $50 more with coupon code "Save50." The Vostro 15 comes with an Intel Core 15-10210U CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a 15.6-inch, 1080p display.View Deal