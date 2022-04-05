Dynabook launches stylish 14-inch Portege X40-K laptop

The new Dynabook Portege X40-K digs into Toshiba's colorful past to bring some style to the productivity laptop market

Dynabook dug deep into its Toshiba roots to add a premium look and style to the new 14-inch X40-K laptop, featuring 12th Gen Intel Core P Series 28W processor options starting with the Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P CPUs to kick things off. The next tier of Intel CPUs features the Core-i5 1250P VPro, Core-i7 1270 P VPro, and the Core-i7 1280P VPro processors. Intel's Iris Xe or UHD GPUs handle the graphics, and you can outfit your X40-K with up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. 

The Portege X40-K ($1,349.99) offers two 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:10 aspect ratio displays, with one featuring a touch-capacitive IPS screen. The new Dynabook comes standard with Windows 11, but a Windows 10 option is also available to consumers. 

The Dynabook X40-K measures 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.74 inches and weighs 3.2 pounds, making it lightweight and portable enough to toss into your laptop bag or briefcase and head out. Mil-STD-810H tested for strength and durability, the X40-K comes with TPM 2.0 security features, a fingerprint reader, and Windows Hello face recognition sign-in to keep your files secure. 

The 14-inch laptop is also equipped with a 53Wh battery, and we're sure to put its battery life through its paces once we get our hands on it. The X40-K comes with one HDMI port, 2 USB Type-A ports, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card slot. 

The new all-aluminum alloy Dynabook X40-K comes in a beautiful metallic mystic blue color that is eye-catching, and we can't wait to get our hands on one to run it through its paces. Starting at $1,349.99, the new Portege seems to be competitively priced, but we won't know for sure until after reviewing it, so stay tuned. 

