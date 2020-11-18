Dell XPS 13 drops to $749 record low price in Black Friday laptop deal

The Dell XPS 13 is the Editor's Choice top pick for the best laptops to buy. And thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can snag this lightweight machine for an incredibly low price.

As part of Dell's sitewide sale, the Dell XPS 13 is now $749.99. Traditionally priced at $899.99, that's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this model. This is one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Dell XPS 13 (i5/8GB/256GB): was $899 now $749 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy and is now $150 cheaper. This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge touch display, a 1.6-GHz Intel 10th Gen Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch (i7/8GB/256GB): was $1,149 now $849 @ Dell

This Dell Black Friday doorbuster takes $300 off the excellent Dell XPS 13 touch. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.8-GHz Intel Core 10th Gen Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

When you're looking for a lightweight, powerful laptop with a gorgeous display, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13.

The XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge non-touch display, a 1.6-GHz Intel 10th Gen Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and powerful performance. We were also impressed by its bezel-less display and gave it a 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

The Dell XPS review unit we received was powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. In real-world testing, it took everything we threw its way without a hitch. Expect fast and seamless performance with this 10th Gen Intel Core i5 configuration as well.

For optimal security, the Dell XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello. Port-wise, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port with power delivery and DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD reader.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound XPS 13 is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

If you have more room in your budget, Dell's Black Friday doorbuster deal offers the XPS 13 Touch for $849.99 ($300 off). It features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.8-GHz Intel Core 10th Gen Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.