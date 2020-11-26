Dell XPS 13 drops to $649 in incredible Black Friday deal

Black Friday week is upon us and there is a seemingly limitless influx of amazing deals on laptops, tablets and other gadgets. If you're on the hunt for a good laptop, you can stop your search because the best notebook on the market is more affordable than ever.

The Dell XPS 13 is on sale for $1,099 after a staggering $500 discount! This particular model comes with a 13.3-inch, 4K touch display, a Core i7-10710U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Don't want to spend so much? The base XPS 13 is now $649 after a $200 discount at Dell's online website. As you might have guessed, this is the base model with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p display. Still, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

This is one of the best deals we've seen so far this Black Friday as it drops the best laptops you can buy.

Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Dell XPS 13 (Core i3/8GB/256GB): was $849 now $649 @ Dell

This Dell Black Friday doorbuster takes $300 off the excellent Dell XPS 13 touch. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.8-GHz Intel Core 10th Gen Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 4K Touch (i7/16GB/256GB): was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Dell

This Dell Black Friday deal takes $500 off the excellent Dell XPS 13. It packs a 13.3-inch, 4K touch InfinityEdge touch display, an Intel Core 10th Gen Core i7-10710U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

When you're looking for a lightweight, powerful laptop with a gorgeous display, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and powerful performance. We were also impressed by its bezel-less display and gave it a 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

The Dell XPS review unit we received was powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The Core i3 model might not be as powerful, but for $649, you get top-notch build quality, long battery life and a gorgeous display. Not bad, right?

For optimal security, the Dell XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello. For ports, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port with power delivery and DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD reader.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound XPS 13 is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.