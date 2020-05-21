Dell takes $390 off its midrange G5 15 gaming laptop

The Dell G5 15 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. And for a limited time, you can snag yourself one for an all time low price.

Currently, you can get the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop for $1,259 via coupon, "TRAVIS10OFF" direct from Dell. That's $390 off its regular $1,649 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming machine.

It's also one of the best gaming deals out there right now.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,259 @ Dell

This Dell G5 15 (5590) packs a 15.6-inch 1080p diplay, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon, "TRAVIS10OFF" to drop its price to $1,259.

Dell manufactures some of today's best laptops and the G5 is one of its top gaming dedicated machines.

The Dell G5 15 laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.

We didn't review this exact model, however, as we note in our Dell G5 15 SE review, we liked its stylish, premium design, vivid display, long battery life, and GTX 1650 graphics performance.

The G5 15 on sale boasts a newer graphics card and upgraded 144Hz display over the 60Hz SE model we reviewed. You can expect solid, all around performance, whether you're gaming or just browsing the internet.

In terms of design, Dell's G5 15 family of gaming laptops feel premium and look great. At 5.9 pounds, and 0.95 x 14.3 x 10.8-inches, the G5 15 is slightly heavier, but thinner than its competitors like the Lenovo Legion Y7000 (1.1 inches, 5.3 pounds) and Acer Predator Helios 300 Special Edition (1.1 inches, 5.5 pounds).

If you're a casual gamer who wants to enjoy PC games on a beautiful screen for extended periods, the Dell G5 15 is a solid choice.