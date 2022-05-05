Dell Inspiron 16 Plus RTX 3050 laptop falls to $979 with this coupon

Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus is one of the best laptops for creators and power-users. And now, this capable 16-inch MacBook Pro alternative can be had for a stellar price.

During Dell's sitewide sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus for $979 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's $476 off its previous price of $1,455 and the lowest price ever for this Dell laptop.

This is one of the best Dell deals available right now.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,455 now $979 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $476 on the latest Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop via coupon, "50OFF699" at checkout. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus is one of the best laptops for multitasking and content creation. The laptop in this deal boasts a 16-inch, 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It's powered 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and packs a 512GB solid state drive, Rounding out its specs is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

In our Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we were impressed by its bright, 3K display along with its processing and graphics performance. We also liked its solid 8-plus hour battery life and gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5-stars.

The laptop's built-in lid sensor and high capacity 56WHr battery ensures fast start ups and endurance. During real-world tests, it juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos without a hiccup.

With a weight of 4.4 pounds and measuring 14.0 x 0.8 x 9.7 inches, the Inspiron 16 Plus is on par with the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds,14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches). Port-wise, you get an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery and an audio jack.

Simply put, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a wise pick if you want a powerful 16-inch laptop with a gorgeous 3K display.

Dell deals usually don't last long, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.