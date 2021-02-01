Dell G7 15 price drops by $450 in epic gaming laptop deal

The Dell G7 15 is up there as one of the best mid-tier gaming laptops you can buy right now, as it packs plenty of power into an affordable package. But, do you know what makes it even better? A massive price cut.

For a limited time at Dell, you can grab a fully loaded G7 for $1,376.99, making for a massive $453 saving.

Dell G7 15: was $1,829.99 now £1,376.99 @ Dell

This configuration of the Dell G7 15 comes with plenty of gaming performance, to play even the more graphically intense titles at a smooth framerate. Under the hood, you’ve got a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a dedicated GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 and a 1TB PCIe SSD. View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we did go hands-on with the previous generation, which we loved for packing peak performance into a far more elegant design. So, with that in mind, we’re confident that this updated, specced-out model will more than do the job for those looking to game on-the-go.

This starts with the design — a seriously svelte chassis (10.54 x 14.1 x 0.72 inches), which holds a beasty 86WHr battery and a gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 400 nits of brightness.

Keeping things speedy is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, capable of running at up to 5GHz. You’ve got 16GB DDR4 RAM for speedy multitasking and for those space-hogging games, a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

And, of course, you need a good GPU for peak gaming performance, which this delivers in an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM.