Dell G15 5525 gaming laptop delivers Alienware-inspired design starting at $899

The Dell G15 line is a perennial favorite among our best cheap gaming laptops, and today Dell released the latest iteration, the Dell G15 5525, which looks poised to leap right to the top of the shortlist for gamers on a budget.

The new design borrows heavily from Alienware inside and out with new thermals to help maximize performance and with top-tier Ryzen 6000 CPUs and up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU inside, this affordable gaming laptop isn't just for entry-level gamers.

The Dell G15 starts at $899, and that base model includes an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz LED display, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Maxed out, you will have an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz LED display, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

You can get the G15 in Dark Shadow Grey, Phantom Grey with speckles or Specter Green with camouflage. The hinge section on all three is black, with the color wrapping the rest of the laptop. The "speckles" and "camouflage" of the last two models are on the keyboard deck. The keyboard features a white backlight by default, but it's configurable with an orange backlight or 4-zone RGB backlighting.

We'll need to see how battery life holds up in our testing, but you'll either have a 56Whr 3-cell battery or an 86Whr 6-cell battery to keep you gaming on the go. It isn't a thin-and-light at 14 x 10.7 x 1 inches and 5.55 pounds, but it's not in the cruiser class of some other gaming laptops either.

A pair of Dolby Audio speakers inside should deliver solid audio, but the combo headphone/mic jack will let you plug in your gaming headset for a more immersive experience. Ports are reasonably plentiful with HDMI 2.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB-C Display Port and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

The Dell G15 5525 is available today and it starts at $899.