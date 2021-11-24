D&D sale: Black Friday deals on Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, Tasha's Cauldron, and Xanathar's Guide

Black Friday is already slamming down the hammer with a ridiculous number of deals, and we're even seeing deals in the D&D space. Amazon has a "Get 3 for the price of 2" deal on Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, and Xanathar's Guide to Everything, saving you a total of $27.

The latest source book to be introduced into D&D 5e is Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, which introduces roughly 20 different types of dragons and a complete dragon bestiary.

One of the most revolutionary source books introduced into D&D 5e is Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. It introduces so many new ideas that revamp backstory and character creation.

Xanathar's Guide to Everything was one of the first source books that expanded the original D&D 5e formula and is a crucial addition to the base game.

These are not the only titles that qualify for the 3 for 2 discount on Amazon. There's also the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual, Volo's Guide to Monsters, and Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes.

Level up your roleplaying and Dungeons & Dragons experience with these awesome source books that you can finally get for an affordable price.