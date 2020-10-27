Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again — and people are pissed

Cyberpunk 2077, at this rate, will be released in its eponymous year of 2077 with the highly anticipated game being delayed for the third time. According to an official CD Projeckt Red tweet, Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back 21 days.

The tweet, signed by Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwiński, includes an apology to fans for the many setbacks that have plagued Cyberpunk 2077. Badowski and Iwiński knew this delay would incite an avalanche of questions, so they addressed them preemptively in the tweet.

When will Cyberpunk 2077 be released?

As of this writing, CD Projeckt Red is poised to release Cyberpunk 2077 on Dec. 10, which has changed from its former Nov. 19 launch date.

Badowski and Iwiński delved into why Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed back: "The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it." In other words, Cyberpunk developers will have to test the game's compatibility on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PS4, PS5, PC and Stadia and more — all while working from home.

In early October, we reported that Cyberpunk 2077 passed certification and "went gold," which led many to believe that the highly anticipated game is consumer-ready with a solidified release date, but CD Projekt Red cleared that up.

"Passing certification means the game is ready, can be completed and has all the content in it, but it doesn't mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar." The tweet went on to say that, during the post-gold period, developers continue to tweak and tinker with the game until it's satisfactory. It's this time period, however, that CD Projekt Red "undercalculated." It's taking a lot longer than they anticipated.

After the announcement, social media exploded with miffed users, censuring the CD Projekt Red team for confirming the short-lived Nov. 19 release date; many fans took off from work on Nov. 19 to play the long-awaited game.

I understand the decision but... a lot of us I’m sure asked for a time off on our jobs to be able to play this game since you guys have said no more delays was going to happen. I have a lot on my mind with this decision.October 27, 2020

CD Projekt Red knew this decision would ruffle a lot of feathers, but ultimately, the Polish video-game developer maintains that it was a necessary decision to bring a high-quality game to fans.