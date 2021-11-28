Cyber Monday Gaming laptop deals 2021: Best Black Friday weekend sales

Cyber Monday deals kick off this weekend with the best end-of-year discounts on the industry's best gaming laptops. PC makers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo are leading the charge with the best laptop deals of the season.

Additionally, there are plenty of Black Friday on gaming rigs still available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, combined. We expect many of these to roll over from the best Black Friday gaming deals we saw.

Now is the best time of the year to save big on premium laptops especially. Even configurations sporting Nvidia's RTX 30 series GPUs are seeing deep discounts. On Black Friday, we saw some systems drop to sub-$1,000.

So if you found yourself being a spectator on Black Friday, fear not. Cyber Monday is your second chance gaming laptop due to price — we've got your back. Below you'll find the best post-Black Friday gaming laptop deals for every budget for your purchasing convenience.

Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and we expect to see weeklong discounts on today's best mobile gadgets. In the meantime, visit our Black Friday deals live blog for the best deals still happening right now.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

RTX 30 series GPU

MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

This gaming laptop deal from Newegg knocks $500 off the MSI GP66 Leopard via rebate. This configuration consists of a 15.6-inch, 240Hz matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. VR ready, this laptop works with VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTV Vive Cosmos.

MSI Katana GF66 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,099 now $799 @ Microsoft MSI Katana GF66 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,099 now $799 @ Microsoft

Now $300 off, the MSI GF66 is one of the best RTX30 series notebooks under $900. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $2,119 now $1,595 with Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $2,119 now $1,595 with BFDEAL26 and HOLIDAYSURPRISE

Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro is a great gaming laptop with a bright 16-inch QHD display, a fantastic keyboard, and speedy performance. It's a steal for $525 off.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: was $1,449 now $1,199 @ Best Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: was $1,449 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Now $250 off, this 16-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook packs a pixel-pushing punch. Under the hood you'll find all the specs you need for most power-hungry VR games. Expect top-notch performance with 16GB of RAM combined with an Intel Core i9 CPU; the beautiful 2560 x 1600 display has a super swift 165 Hz refresh rate, and the more-than-capable Nvidia RTX3060 GPU keeps everything running smoothly, no matter how frenetic the action gets.

Gigabyte Aero 17 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Newegg Gigabyte Aero 17 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Newegg

Now $600 off at Newegg, the Gigabyte Aero 17 it at its lowest price yet. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and a speedy 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15: was $2,999 now $2,089 @ Amazon Razer Blade 15: was $2,999 now $2,089 @ Amazon

For $910 off, you can get one of the best gaming laptops around for Black Friday. It comes with an RTX 2080 Super, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 300Hz display.

Alienware x15 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,579 now $1,861 @ Dell Alienware x15 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,579 now $1,861 @ Dell

This Black Friday early access deal from Dell takes $718 off the Alienware x15 — our favorite gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with a 1ms response time. Under the hood lives an Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,859 now $2,509 @ Dell Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,859 now $2,509 @ Dell

Dell Black Friday laptop deals are in full swing with discounts on the gaming-specific Alienware m15 R6. Save $351 on the latest the fully-loaded Alienware m15 R6 with 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,759 now $1,495 @ Lenovo Lenovo Legion Slim 7 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,759 now $1,495 @ Lenovo

Lenovo currently takes $265 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15-inch gaming laptop. One of the lightest RTX laptops around, it packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz anti-glare display with 300 nits of brightness. It houses a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and a 1TB SSD.

Dell G15 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,219 now $881 @ Dell Dell G15 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,219 now $881 @ Dell

Dell has various configuration Dell G15 gaming laptops on sale in its sitewide Black Friday sale. Now $337 off, The laptop we recommend has has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10870H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory. For fast and ample storage, there's a speedy 512GB SSD on board.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,349 now $1,999 @ Adorama Gigabyte Aorus 15P w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,349 now $1,999 @ Adorama

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P is $350 off at Newegg via rebate — its lowest price yet. It packs a 15.6-inch (1950 x 1080) 240Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 6-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TBSSD. Doing all the heavy lifting for graphics is an RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. By comparison, it's $100 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,999 now $1,899 @ Newegg Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,999 now $1,899 @ Newegg

Save a whopping $500 on the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED Laptop at Newegg via rebate. Ideal for creators and gamers, it packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K AMOLED display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD.

RTX 20 series GPU

Razer Blade 15 Advanced w/ RTX 2080 GPU: was $3,299 now $2,806 @ Amazon Razer Blade 15 Advanced w/ RTX 2080 GPU: was $3,299 now $2,806 @ Amazon

Now $493 off on Amazon, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptops sports a sturdy, all-aluminum build that's thin, lightweight and classic. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU and a 1TBGB SSD round out its specs sheet.

GTX 16 series GPU

HP Pavilion Gaming 15z: was $799 now $599 @ HP HP Pavilion Gaming 15z: was $799 now $599 @ HP

Save $200 on the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15z. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics. This is the second lowest price we've seen for this HP gaming laptop.