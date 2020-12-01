Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal! Asus ZenBook Pro Duo with 4K displays and RTX 2060 is $400 off

This is a Cyber Monday laptop deal for gamers and creatives seeking a dual-screen, multi-tasking beast. The fantastic Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, one of the most eye-catching, innovative machines of 2020, has slashed $400 off its original price.

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is now $1,899 in this spectacular Cyber Monday laptop deal. Usually, the ZenBook Pro Duo is a whopping $2,299. With incredible dual displays, avante-garde aesthetics, top-notch gaming capabilities and 4K displays, the ZenBook Pro Duo at $1,899 is a steal.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo: was $2,299, now $1,899 @ Amazon

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is the Cyber Monday laptop deal you don't want to miss if you're seeking a laptop that is different from all the rest with its 4K OLED displays, dual-screen design and narrow bezels. This Cyber Monday deal slashes $400 off the original price. The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, a 4K dual-display array, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 CPU.

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is the laptop you need to have if you want the quintessential machine that reflects the peak of 2020 tech innovation. The best part is that you can own the ZenBook Pro Duo for just $1,899 in this killer Cyber Monday laptop deal.

The ZenBook Pro Duo, typically priced close to $3,000, amazed us when we reviewed it last year. The ZenBook Pro Duo in this Cyber Monday deal has two 4K screens that will blow you away.

Our editor-in-chief raved about the ZenBook Pro Duo's ability to multitask. With its breathtaking displays and discrete GPU, the ZenBook Pro Duo is a top contender for professional digital artists and editors seeking a capable workstation. Gamers will also salivate over the ZenBook Pro Duo with its impressive gaming performance on our benchmarks.

Content creators will be happy to know that the ZenBook Pro Duo reproduced an amazing 203.4% of the sRGB color gamut, which is way more vivid than the average premium laptop (130%). It also beat the Apple MacBook Pro's 114% color coverage. When we ran Hitman on the ZenBook Pro Duo, it achieved 81 frames per second, beating the 62-fps category average.

The ZenBook Pro Duo in this Prime Day Deal sports a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 CPU. You'll find a second 4K display that takes up half of the keyboard. On the bottom-right of the deck, there is a unique touchpad that can double as a numpad.

Don't miss out on the ZenBook Pro Duo! It's under $1,899 now, but after the Cyber Monday sale is over, you won't be able to snag this dual-screen beauty at such an amazing price.