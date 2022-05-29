Crazy Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga deal sees $1,750 price drop — Memorial Day 2022 sale

Lenovo's Memorial Day sale is slashing prices left, right and center, and it's now taking off a whopping $1,750 on the brilliant Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (opens in new tab). That's right, now it's well under $1,000.



Right now, you can grab the 2-in-1 business laptop for just $900. That's an incredible saving for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for business users, especially with its great performance, world-class keyboard, long battery life, and stylus. That's one of the best Memorial Day deals we've seen, so if you're looking for a 2-in-1, don't miss out.

Originally priced at $2,649, seeing this 2-in-1 laptop drop to under $1,000 is an exciting deal. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 review, we gave it a coveted Editor's Choice award with a 4 out of 5-star rating. We even called it one of the best business 2-in-1 laptops around.



This 2-in-1 laptop delivers everything we loved about Lenovo's Yoga models, including great 1080p and 4K displays, a world-class keyboard, tons of business features and a useful garaged stylus. It was considerably expensive before, but at just $900, it's now a no-brainer.



Under the hood, expect an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, Intel UHD graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB for storage, along with other handy features including a ThinkPad Pen Pro, fingerprint reader, and more. As for the display, it sports a 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel that features anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and touchscreen support.



So, what are you waiting for? Nab this Memorial Day 2022 deal while it's still around!