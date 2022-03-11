This is the cheapest RTX 3080 gaming laptop we've ever seen!

Right now, you can get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for less than $1,750. We've seen big deals in the past, but even we're blown away by the value for money here!

RTX 3080 laptops are supposed to cost over $2,000, but it looks like MSI didn't get the memo. With a $300 saving, the MSI GP66 Leopard with RTX 3080 tumbles down to just $1,749 — no tricks or mail-in rebates. Just a beauty of a saving.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,749 @ Amazon

MSI's powerhouse combines an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512TB NVMe SSD and a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz display with an RTX 3080 for an incredible system at under $1,750.

MSI's GP66 Leopard is one of the most powerful VR-ready gaming laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 240Hz display, a 2.2-GHz Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory. For safekeeping your important files, there's 1TB of ample SSD storage on board.

We didn't test this exact model. However, its near-identical sibling is one of our favorite gaming rigs. In our MSI GS66 Stealth review , its attractive design and solid overall and gaming performance won us over. We were also impressed by its solid battery life and gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Our MSI review unit had the same hardware configuration as the laptop in this deal. In one test, we streamed a video on Netflix with 40 additional tabs open with some streaming Twitch and YouTube, with Tweetdeck and some Google Sheets running in the background. The Stealth kept chugging along with no signs of slowing down. We expect the MSI GP66 Leopard's multitasking performance to be on par.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.9 inches, the GP66 Leopard is in the same weight class as the Alienware m15 R4 (5.0 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than competitors like Gigabyte's Aorus 15G (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches) and Razer's Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

The MSI GP66 Leopard is a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop for under $2,000.