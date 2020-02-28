Cheap ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal at Lenovo: $1,025 off Gen 7 model

Lenovo's annual sale gives bargain shoppers a chance to snag an excellent business laptop for a great price. This weekend, Lenovo is holding a massive laptop sale that takes up to 45 % off its ThinkPad family of laptops.

As part of its sale, you can get the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $1,253. Normally, this laptop would set you back a smooth $2,279, so that's $1,025 in savings. Use coupon code, "EARLYTHINK" to get the discount and free shipping.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,279 now $1,253

Lenovo branded mobile PCs are among the best laptops you can buy and the ThinkPad Carbon Gen 7 is top tier.

Using Windows 10 Pro, the custom ThinkPad Carbon Gen 7 we configured packs a 14-inch, 1080p display and a Core i5-10210U processor coupled with 8GB of RAM into a slim chassis. For your file storage and transferring needs, it's equipped with a fast 256GB solid state drive.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we were impressed by its gorgeous and lightweight design. We also liked the battery life, which lasts 9 hours and 30 minutes during the Laptop Mag Battery Test. Though it lacks a microSD slot, it has a plethora of ports and we gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

If you're looking for a rugged laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the one you want. It's built to last as evidenced by the12 MIL-STD certifications. That means it can withstand exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity or UV radiation.

Extremely portable, rugged, and reliable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a solid companion if you're always on the move. Lenovo's "EARLYTHINK" coupon expires March 8.