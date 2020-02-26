Cheap MacBook Air deal takes $300 off at Amazon right now

Update Feb. 26 (4:28pm): This cheap MacBook Air deal has been coming in and out of stock throughout the day. If it's sold out, check other colors or check back in a few minutes to see if Amazon has restocked it.

The MacBook Air is one of the best Apple laptops you can buy. And for a limited time, you can get our favorite MacBook Air config at an all-time price low.

Currently, Amazon has the 2019 MacBook Air on sale for $999. Traditionally priced at priced at $1,299, that's a whopping $300 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model. Not only is this one of the best laptop deals you can get right now, it's also one of the best MacBook deals ever.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. Amazon has the Core i5/8GB/256GB SSD model on sale for $999. That's $300 off and the best cheap MacBook Air deal we've seen for this configuration.View Deal

Apple's lightweight MacBook Air is one of the best ultrabooks you can buy. This specific laptop on sale packs a 13.3-inch Retina Display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air 2019 review, we liked its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio. While it only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports on board, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

At 2.8 pounds, the 13.3-inch MacBook Air is on par with other travel laptops like the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). By comparison, it's a tad lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

Performance-wise, the MacBook Air's CPU 8th-gen Intel Y-series chip and 8GB RAM combo is ideal for day-to-day multitasking, whether you're using it for school or work.

Port-wise, the MacBook Air is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports on its left side, one of which is for charging the notebook. It also has a built-in headphone jack so you can listen to music or podcasts using a wired pair of headphones.

This cheap MacBook Air deal won't last long, so we recommend you snag one immediately.