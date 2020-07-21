Cheap laptop deal takes $1,689 off ThinkPad T495s

The Lenovo ThinkPad T495s 14 is one of the best AMD Ryzen laptops to buy. And for a limited time, you can nab this powerful machine for dirt cheap.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad T495s for $749 direct from Lenovo via ebay. This laptop normally retails for $2,439 so that's a whopping $1,689 in savings.

It's the lowest price we've seen for this business laptop and is also $139 cheaper than Lenovo's direct price.

In face, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Lenovo ThinkPad T495s 14: was $2,439 now $749 @ via ebay

Lenovo via eBay takes a whopping $1689 off the ThinkPad T495s. It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 10 graphics. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now. View Deal

ThinkPad series notebooks are among Lenovo's best laptops.

The ThinkPad T495s on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 10 graphics.

Although we didn't test it, we got a first look at Lenovo ThinkPad T495s before its release. Design-wise, it keeps the familiar ThinkPad look with its ink-black, soft-touch chassis.

Like most ThinkPad laptops, the T495s is engineered military-grade specs which makes it pretty darned tough. And when it comes to the security that business pros look for a laptop, the ThinkPad T495s has you covered.

Its ThinkShield security platform keeps your software safe from unauthorized access. ThinkPad Privacy Guard makes the display hard to read unless you're super closeby and can be set to alert you when prying eyes are detected.

And to prevent stealth spying, the notebook features a ThinkShutter webcam cover.

Connectivity-wise, the ThinkPad T495s offers a good select with two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, two USB Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack and microSD card reader built-in.

At 2.8 pounds and 13 x 8.9 x 0.6-inches, the ThinkPad T495s is in around the same size and weight class as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8 Gen and the HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds).

Now just $749, the ThinkPad T495s is a tremendous value if you're looking for a powerful laptop for work and everything else.