CES 2021 Innovation Week: The future of laptops according to HP

The events of 2020 were unprecedented, changing everything from the way we work to the way we've interact. And with a majority of us working, learning and playing from home, the PC has become an integral part of staying connected. As a result, PC manufacturers have had to adapt to this new normal and all the challenges and triumphs that come with it.

For CES Innovation Week 2021, we sat down with Mike Nash, vice president, customer experience and portfolio strategy and Chief Technologist, HP Personal Systems to discuss all things HP. During our interview Nash provides insight on "one life," the notion that the line between work and everyday life is becoming even more blurred."

We also discuss the lessons HP has learned about consumer needs, the increasing need for 5G laptops and how the pandemic has turned almost everyone into a creator.

