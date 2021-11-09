Blue Yeti Black Friday deals 2021: Nab our favorite USB Microphone for $79

Blue Yeti's best USB microphones are great for podcasting, Twitch streaming, voice-overs and any type of vocal recording. And thanks to early Amazon Black Friday deals, you can pick up our favorite USB mic for less.

Right now, Amazon offers the Blue Yeti Nano for $79. That's $20 off the $99 list price and just $9 shy of its all-time low price.

As far as best early Black Friday deals go, this is one of the best out there.

The Blue Yeti Nano is our favorite USB microphone and Amazon's Black Friday deal knocks $20 off. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, conference calls and voice-over work.

The Blue Yeti Nano is a more affordable alternative to the $139 Blue Yeti. It features 2 custom mic capsules to deliver professional-level quality voice recording and streaming. It's also a favorite among Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians.

In our Blue Yeti Nano review, we praise its excellent broadcast sound quality, polar patterns options and solid build quality. We also like its professional look and feel and gave it a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Like its pricier siblings, the Yeti Nano is plug and play ready for PC, Mac and Chrome OS. It captures 24-bit/48kHz which is higher than big brother Yeti's 16-bit/48kHz audio recording. Design-wise, it's made of aluminum metal alloy which affords it a solid build and heft.

Whether you want to finally start that podcast, Twitch channel or shopping for someone else, the Blue Yeti Nano is a wise choice.

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the Blue Snowball Ice USB microphone for $39 ($20 off).

Black Friday is on November 26 and we expect to see tons of deals on today's best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals 2021 hub for the best holiday discounts.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Blue Yeti is one of the best USB microphones to buy. It's perfect for Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, musicians, and everyone in between.