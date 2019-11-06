Black Friday Preview: Lenovo Yoga C940 Already $300 Off

As Black Friday approaches, deals start to surface on products we never expected to be discounted. Among these early surprises is a Best Buy deal on the Lenovo Yoga C940 that drops the price of this 2-in-1 laptop by $300.

Why is this discount so unexpected? Because the Yoga C940 is so new that we haven't even gotten our hands on a review unit yet. It's also the successor to the Yoga C930, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2018.

Best Buy is selling a higher-end model of the Yoga C940 with a 14-inch, 4K display, a Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,449, down from the original retail price of $1,749.

Lenovo Yoga C940 (4K, Core i7) was $1,749 now $1,449

The Yoga C940 is the successor to one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Improved in many ways, the sleek Yoga C940 is powered by a six-core 10th Gen Core i7 CPU. A stylus garage, fingerprint sensor and soundbar hinge is the icing on the cake.View Deal

The Yoga C940 is one of our most anticipated laptops of the holiday season. We went hands-on with the Yoga C940 earlier this year and were impressed by the subtle but important changes Lenovo made to the new model.

Most importantly, the Yoga C940 packs a six-core Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU. That's a new 10th Gen Comet Lake chip, which should provide a big performance boost over the previous 8th Gen processors.

You still get the soundbar hinge on the Yoga C940 except now it extends the length of the laptop. And Lenovo added a small lip above the display that makes it easier to open the laptop's lid.

Everything else about the Yoga C940 is what we've come to expect from the acclaimed 2-in-1 series. The flexible laptop has a razor-thin aluminum chassis that can flip into tablet mode or be positioned in tent mode. And the optional 4K display should provide a vivid and bright picture when you're streaming your favorite movies and shows.

As you can see, there is a lot to love about the Yoga C940 but perhaps my favorite thing is all the extra features it comes with. Those include a stylus garage, fingerprint sensor and webcam privacy cover.

We don't know how long this Best Buy sale be around so you might want to act fast.