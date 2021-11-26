Black Friday 2021 bargain offer: Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED with RTX 3060 now $650 off

Black Friday 2021 is finally here and there are truckloads of killer Black Friday gaming laptop deals for bargain hunters to grab. For those scouting for an RTX 30 Series laptop, Best Buy has a Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED worth your attention.



Right now, you can grab the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED with an RTX 3060 GPU with $650 off the asking price. Originally priced at $1,899.99, the creator laptop has crashed down to $1,249.99. Better yet, with the power it packs under the hood, the Aero also makes for an excellent gaming laptop.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED Black Friday deal

Save a whopping $650 on the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED laptop at Best Buy. Ideal for creators and gamers, it packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K AMOLED display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with and a 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED is a high-performance laptop for gaming, video editing, graphics design, music production, and more.

The laptop in this deal packs a vibrant 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K AMOLED display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's latest RTX 3060 GPU handles heavy graphics while a 1TB SSD affords you ample storage.

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 review, we praised its immersive 4K OLED display, thin, lightweight yet sturdy design. After thorough testing, we gave the Aero 15 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its great overall performance.



By design, the Aero 15 OLED sports an all-black, aluminum build. The logo "Aero” is emblazoned on the laptop's lid in a postmodern, futuristic white font. Despite its minimalist appeal, decorative crisscrossing lines give it a touch of pizzazz.



If you want a brawny 4K laptop for creative and gaming software, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is the one you want.



